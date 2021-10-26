Harrisburg Police investigating Monday night homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are actively investigating a homicide that happened Monday night.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Susquehanna Street around 9:40 p.m., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. They rushed her to the hospital, where she later died.

She was identified as 27-year-old Jamie Bey.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there isn’t any danger to the public.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact Harrisburg City Police.