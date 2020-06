HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating the death of a man who was shot Monday night.

Police responded to the area of 16th and Market Streets around 7 p.m. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.