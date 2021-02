HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatchers, a shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in Harrisburg Saturday night near the intersection of Duke and 25th St.

No word on whether there were any injuries or property damage.

Investigators left the scene around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg Police Department at 717-255-3131.