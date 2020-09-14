Harrisburg Police investigating shooting involving city employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting involving a city employee.
Officials say an employee at the Department of Public Works was starting his early morning shift Sunday at the Paxton Street facility when he was hit by a bullet.
Police Commissioner Tom Carter says the employee was not armed.
Police are trying to determine if he was hit by crossfire during a shooting nearby.
The victim was taken to the hospital, his injuries are not life threatening.
