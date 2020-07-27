Harrisburg police investigating shooting on Sixth and Division

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after someone was injured following a shooting that occurred near North Sixth and Division streets Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. After arriving, police found several shell casings and were told that the victim is in the hospital, stable, and is expected to survive.

Harrisburg police are asking anyone with information to call 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a city detective. Tips can also be submitted via the crimewatch.

