HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a shots fired report around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on the 1400 block of Swatara Street.

Police say once they arrived to the scene they found an adult female with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to survive as they’re non-life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information on this attempted homicide to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.