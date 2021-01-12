Harrisburg police investigating shooting that left one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg shooting left one dead Monday evening in the area of N 6th and Woodbine Streets.

Upon arrival, Harrisburg Police officers located a male who was shot multiple times. The man was declared deceased a short time later.

Police say an investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

