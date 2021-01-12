Harrisburg police investigating shooting that left one dead

Harrisburg
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg shooting left one dead Monday evening in the area of N 6th and Woodbine Streets.

Upon arrival, Harrisburg Police officers located a male who was shot multiple times. The man was declared deceased a short time later.

Police say an investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss