Harrisburg Police investigating shooting that sent two victims to hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two victims early Monday morning.

Police responded to two reports of shooting victims around 3:30 a.m. on May 25. One victim was found on the 300 block of S 13th Street, and the second victim was on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation, should contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717- 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

