Harrisburg Police investigating suspicious person with firearm on Market Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspicious person who pointed a rifle at them on Monday afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m. police were observing a group of people on the 1700 block of Market Street. When officers approached, the people started to flee. One individual was seen raising and pointing a semi-automatic rifle at the officers.

One person has been taken into custody and another is being sought. Officers were able to find a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol upon investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.