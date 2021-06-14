Harrisburg Police investigating traffic incident involving pedestrians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are trying to figure out what led to two pedestrians being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the call around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 15th and Herr Streets. When they arrived, they performed life-saving measures on two pedestrians before they were rushed to Harrisburg Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating. Witnesses are asked to contact Harrisburg Police.