HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After several weeks of no reported shootings in the city of Harrisburg, police are investigating four incidents that happened over the weekend, three of which involved teenage victims.

Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police says police are investigating four shootings that happened over the weekend. The first took place Friday around 3:30 in the afternoon near the 1900 block of N. 4th Street. A teenager was hit by gunfire.

At 8 p.m., police say another male teen was shot along the 2000 block of Chestnut Street.

Just before midnight, someone fired shots into a home on the 2200 block of Berryhill Street. No one was hit.

Gautsch says shots being fired into occupied homes is not unheard of. “We do see it happen. It’s not a very regular occurrence, which is a good thing, but nonetheless, we do see it happen where shots are fired into a residence, whether someone is trying to convey a message,” Gautsch said.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police say shots were fired into a home near the 600 block of Dauphin Street. A teen was wounded.

The three teenage boys who were wounded are expected to make a full recovery. So far, there has been no word on any arrests made in connection to these incidents.