Harrisburg Police launch investigation into overnight shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have launched an investigation into a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Kittatinny St Sunday evening.

Police say a man suffered a non-life-threatening wound around 8:15 p.m. before being transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police by calling 717-558-6900, or by submitting a tip online by clicking here.

