Harrisburg police launch Operation Porch Pirate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are hoping to stop porch pirates from stealing packages delivered to city homes.

As part of Operation Porch Pirate, police will set out and monitor fake deliveries to the homes of volunteers. They hope to catch package thieves in the act.

“As long as we can determine that they were there to steal that package, then we will go through the proper channels of arresting them, placing them under arrest and getting them arraigned,” Cpl. Josh Hammer said.

The operation will continue through the holidays and beyond.