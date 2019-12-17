Live Now
ABC27 News at Noon

Harrisburg police launch Operation Porch Pirate

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are hoping to stop porch pirates from stealing packages delivered to city homes.

As part of Operation Porch Pirate, police will set out and monitor fake deliveries to the homes of volunteers. They hope to catch package thieves in the act.

“As long as we can determine that they were there to steal that package, then we will go through the proper channels of arresting them, placing them under arrest and getting them arraigned,” Cpl. Josh Hammer said.

The operation will continue through the holidays and beyond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss