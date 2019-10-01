Harrisburg police look to continue recruiting efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are continuing aggressive recruiting efforts while attempting to juggle officer retention issues.

Members of the Harrisburg Police Department met dozens of students and adults from the region at the Penn State Harrisburg Job Fair.

This is concurrent with the department’s struggles in retaining younger officers leaving the city for higher-paying positions at neighboring police departments.

The city could possibly lose an additional two dozen senior officers unless they utilize a retirement incentive set to expire after next year and negotiate with the union to include an extension that carries beyond 2021.

Even with that shadow looming over their shoulder, the department is still focused on getting a little younger.

Corporal Josh Hammer says that recruiting is always a top priority, and Tuesday’s efforts allowed officers to connect with younger people in college or those looking for a career opportunity when they’re 21.

Hammer says that talking with individuals face-to-face at job fairs allows them a chance to address some concerns that may prevent them from pursuing careers in law enforcement.

“More often than not, the only exposure they have to law enforcement, is what they see on television or social media,” said Hammer. “We talk candidly about what working with our department really means.”

Hammer says the department is looking to hire 10 additional officers.