Harrisburg police looking for suspects in shooting involving city employee

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are looking for information on the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting of a public works employee.

Police released this image of the suspect’s car it’s believed to be a dark gray dodge journey. They say the man was shot outside the building on Paxton Street Sunday morning.

They don’t think he was hit by crossfire.

The man is in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

