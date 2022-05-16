HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are looking for two women who allegedly gave drugs to a toddler/pre-school aged child.

Police say images on social media showed the women allegedly providing the child with illegal drugs.







Police did not release the type of drugs the child was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.