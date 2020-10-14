Harrisburg police looking to identify bank robbery suspect

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Harrisburg police believe the depicted man was responsible for robbing the Members 1st Credit Union in Strawberry Square (Photo: Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police report that the Members 1st Credit Union in Strawberry Square was robbed Monday afternoon. Officers determined that the suspect was a Black or Hispanic man wearing a gray and maroon striped sweatshirt, dark pants, and a medical-style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak with a detective.

