HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police report that the Members 1st Credit Union in Strawberry Square was robbed Monday afternoon. Officers determined that the suspect was a Black or Hispanic man wearing a gray and maroon striped sweatshirt, dark pants, and a medical-style mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak with a detective.
Top News
- East Pennsboro Township police looking to identify credit card thief
- Harrisburg police looking to identify bank robbery suspect
- Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says
- Health officials plan extra safety scrutiny as coronavirus vaccine worries grow
- Business owner asks York leaders to better address crime after overnight homicide