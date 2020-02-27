Harrisburg police looking to identify homicide suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect of a homicide that occurred Jan. 25.

The man is described as a black male adult, average build, with a goatee and mustache.

He is seen in the video below, wearing a white long-sleeve Old Navy shirt, ripped jeans, and a black beanie-style hat.

If you can identify the suspect or have information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Fustine at (717) 255-3175 or the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.