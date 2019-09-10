Harrisburg police make 2nd arrest in killing of 18-year-old

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A second person has been arrested for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city last month.

Adante L. Smith, 18, was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit homicide, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the killing of Kyler Waiwada.

Waiwada died at the scene of an Aug. 30 shooting 30 in an alley near the 1800 block of State Street.

Smith’s co-defendant, 18-year-old Deion J. Parson, was arrested Friday on the same charges. Both are in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.