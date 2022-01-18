Harrisburg Police make arrest in weekend Cafe shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police have arrested and charged a man who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Police arrested Shawn Davenport Jr. on Tuesday evening on charges of first-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person(s), and various firearm violations. The charges stem from a shooting that left one man dead at Bill’s Cafe in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg on Sunday night.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.