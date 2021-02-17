Harrisburg Police make changes to increase transparency, better serve community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has made several changes since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of a police officer.

For one, Harrisburg’s mayor and police commissioner decided to improve transparency. The police union contract and the “use of force” policy are now available to review online.

Also, it is now easier to file a complaint against an officer. Thirdly, the department is adding several community service aides to help police build relationships in the community.

“Hearing positive responses about the steps the mayor and commissioner have taken to ensure transparency and the commitment to serve our community,” Blake Lynch, director of community relations for the Harrisburg Police Department, said.

The city is accepting applications for seven community service aide positions.

TO apply, visit the city’s website.