Harrisburg police need help tracking illegal dirt bikes, ATVs on city streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You hear them before you see them, and then, they’re gone in a flash.

But groups of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs roaming the streets of Harrisburg are doing more than just annoying drivers – they’re also catching the attention of police, who are now turning to the public for help.

“These are unregistered, they are not licensed through PennDOT, they have no insurance or anything like that,” said Community Policing Coordinator for Harrisburg Police, Blake Lynch. “They don’t obey a lot of traffic signals or devices, so these things can be very dangerous especially around tight city streets and corners.”

Lynch said the department is putting a call out to fellow drivers and Capital City residents to help them track these nuisance bikers.

“If you’re able to take a picture, those are very helpful – a lot of the times they’re wearing masks, they’re wearing helmets,” said Lynch. “If you’re able to, just provide the information of where they’re being stored, who may be owning these vehicles that you see.”

ABC 27 received dozens of pictures and videos from viewers showing the bikes in action; some pop wheelies in residential areas, others swarm intersections and block traffic, while others weave in and out of cars during peak rush hour.

“What the public can do is actually give us a call at the police department, stop by, speak to an officer,” Lynch said, “do not put yourself in any harm, danger or anything like that but that’s something that would be very helpful to the officers involved.”

Police say with shorter days and less sunlight, the risk of an accident occurring with one of these illegal vehicles increases significantly.

Police couldn’t clarify what these bikers might be up to, but don’t believe they’re apart of any official group.

“It looks like they’re just having a good time and trying to have fun, unfortunately the city is not the place to have these vehicles out.”

You can call the department directly to report a problem at 717-558-6900 or visit their Crime Watch portal page to report a sighting that way.