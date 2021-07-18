Harrisburg Police Officer injured after car accident while on crime scene

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A police officer is expected to recover after having his police patrol cruiser hit by another car in Harrisburg.

The police officer was in his patrol car on the scene of a shots fired call overnight near 6th and Radnor Street to protect the scene. Then a driver, suspected to be under the influence, t-boned the car around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was arrested for the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online as the story develops.