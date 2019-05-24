Harrisburg police officer to be presented Congressional Badge of Bravery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg police officer who shot and killed an armed man following a 2017 shooting spree that targeted law enforcement in the city will be awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced.

Toomey will present the award to Officer Chad McGowan next week.

The Congressional Badge of Bravery honors exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty by federal, state, and local law enforcement officers.

McGowan and a state trooper confronted and killed Ahmed el-Mofty in an exchange of gunfire after el-Mofty fired shots at several law enforcement officers on Dec. 22, 2017, authorities said.

McGowan was presented with the District Attorney’s Award of Valor last year.

Authorities said el-Mofty, of Steelton, fired four shots into a Capitol Police officer’s vehicle as their cars passed on North Third Street and later drove up behind a state trooper and opened fire on her vehicle, striking her with one shot that caused a minor injury.

When police stopped the Hyundai minutes later at 17th and Mulberry streets, they said el-Mofty immediately stepped out of his car and began firing as he approached the officers. He then returned to his vehicle, possibly for more ammunition, and was fatally shot, officials said.

Police later found about 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition on or near him as well as two propane cylinders, including one in a fanny pack strapped around his waist.