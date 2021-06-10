Harrisburg police officers and neighboring departments honored for hard work during difficult times

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Harrisburg police department were honored for their work during the past year. Some officers were recognized for saving and protecting lives during dangerous situations.

Commissioner Tom Carter told them he was proud of their efforts during the past year.

“Things become even more difficult after the murder of George Floyd,” Carter said. “But you remained and dedicated to helping the people of the city.”

Erik Henry was recognized as officer of the year in the City of Harrisburg. He says it is an honor to receive the award, but it’s all about the team.

“You heard all the stories today about the experiences and good decisions of police officers,” Henry said. “We work hard and try to do our best.”

Police officers from other departments were also honored for helping Harrisburg police during calls that required help from other agencies.