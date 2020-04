HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a person is in the hospital after accidentally shooting themself in the leg Monday morning.

Harrisburg police responded to the 500 block of Division Street around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. After investigating, officers discovered a person with a gunshot wound in their leg. Police determined the persona had accidentally fired the gun, inadvertently injuring themself.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.