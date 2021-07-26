Harrisburg Police preparing for National Night Out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After missing last year because of the pandemic, Midstate police departments are gearing up for National Night Out, including Harrisburg.

Organizers say this year’s version will be one to remember. It takes place next Tuesday at the Camp Curtin Academy’s activities field next to the school. There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers along with games and prizes for kids and plenty of live entertainment.

The big picture goal, bringing people from all over the city together and building stronger relationships between police and the communtiy. “We are looking forward to everyone coming out to connect with the police and fire from the city and law enforcement from around the region,” Harrisburg Police Community Relations, Blake Lynch said.

Harrisburg’s National Night Out is next Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. abc27 news will be there live for 5 and 6 p.m.