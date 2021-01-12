Harrisburg police preparing for protests in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg police department is in constant communication with law enforcement agencies in the region after fliers have been circulating calling for armed protests at state capitols nationwide.

Blake Lynch is the director of community relations for the department. He says meetings are taking place throughout the week.

“We have met with law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal level,” said Lynch. “Our goal is to keep residents and businesses safe if the planned protests turn violent.”

Lynch says Harrisburg officers have had a lot of experience with protests since the murder of George Floyd.

“All of our agency partners have been involved in different scenarios, and that helps with planning,” Lynch said.

Lynch says more meetings will take place this week, to make sure all agencies are in synch for any upcoming planned protests, or any that may gather without notice.