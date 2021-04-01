Harrisburg police provide updates on three cases, fourth homicide of 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating the fourth homicide of the year, but the department’s made progress on several cases.

The homicide overnight took the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Right now, police have theories, but won’t say how he died or under what circumstances.

It happened along Berryhill Street near 22nd Street, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Candles and balloons are lining the street, along with messages to the deceased; the boy’s birthday and the day he died spray-painted on the sidewalk.

Family and neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera but tell abc27 no one deserves to die this young and more needs to be done to stop the violence.

In a separate case, Harrisburg Police Captain Terry Weland says Charles Anderson was arraigned Thursday and charged with homicide for the shooting death of Texas truck driver Christopher Hill on March 6. He remains in the Dauphin County Prison without bail.

“It’s coming down close to closure but we won’t have that until there would obviously be a conviction and we don’t arrest people and take their freedom away without the hopes of securing a conviction,” Weland said.

And police updated us on a woman who was reported missing Tuesday by her roommate, saying there was a lot of misinformation on social media.

“The responding officer to that incident documented the contact and since there was no mental health or medical concerns reported and no foul play was suspected, the incident was cleared,” Weland said.

On Wednesday, police started investigating after more time passed without contact or the woman returning home, but Weland says there was never a reason to believe this was an abduction.

“The investigation led to the unaccounted for subject being located safe and unharmed in a neighboring county. She was at the location of her free will and in fact, chose to stay there after she was located by the police,” Weland said.

If you have any information about the two homicide cases, you can call Dauphin County 911 dispatchers at 717-558-6900 and ask for city police or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.