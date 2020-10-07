Harrisburg police raising funds while growing facial hair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police officers are growing facial hair for a good cause.

Beards for a Benefit started Oct. 1 and will last through the end of the year. Participating officers are asked to make a donation, which will then go to local organizations. The goal is to raise $3,000.

This is the fourth year Harrisburg police have done this. When it first started, it was just a month-long in November.

