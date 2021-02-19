Harrisburg police remind motorists not to save parking space on public streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police is warning motorists that they aren’t allowed to save parking spots on public streets and roadways.

“The police understand the frustration of shoveling out a parking spot, only to have someone else utilize it,” The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said in a statement.

Roadways and sidewalks need to be clear of obstructions that could be hazardous to pedestrians or vehicle traffic.

Any violations could lead to a summary citation according to Title 9, Part 3 Chapter 9-309.6 of the Harrisburg City Ordinance.

