Harrisburg police report increase in illegal ATVs being ridden

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say people riding illegally on dirt bikes is becoming more of a problem.

This comes after someone rode on a dirt bike and was taken to the hospital after a crash over the weekend. It happened Saturday night at 18th and Derry streets.

The victim was apparently not wearing a helmet; there is still no word on the person’s condition in Saturday’s crash.

