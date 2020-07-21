Harrisburg police report increase in illegal ATVs being ridden

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say people riding illegally on dirt bikes is becoming more of a problem.
This comes after someone rode on a dirt bike and was taken to the hospital after a crash over the weekend. It happened Saturday night at 18th and Derry streets.
The victim was apparently not wearing a helmet; there is still no word on the person’s condition in Saturday’s crash.
