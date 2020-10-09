Harrisburg police report stabbing near North 19th and North streets

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report that there was a stabbing Thursday evening near the North 19th and North streets.

Officers responded to the area around 7 p.m. where they found a person who had been stabbed. They were immeditately taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

The Harrisburg Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 717-558-6900.

