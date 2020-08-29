Harrisburg Police respond to reports of a shooting; victim is a young boy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a shots fired call around 1 P.M. near 18th and Forster Streets.

When police arrived they found a young boy on the ground. Police provided first aid on the scene and rushed the child to the hospital. Witnesses told police they heard the boy screaming for help moments before shots were fired.

Police arrested an adult male suspect near the scene. They say there is no danger to the public.

There is no information currently about the boy’s condition. We will update this story when we receive more information.

