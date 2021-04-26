Harrisburg Police say three teenagers involved in Sunday shootings, not clear if incidents are related

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating two separate Sunday afternoon shootings that sent three teenagers to the hospital.

Officers found a pair of 14-year-olds shot near 21st and Derry Streets around 3:00 p.m. Investigators say someone fired from inside a car and drove away.

Both boys were sent to the hospital and will be OK.

A short time later, Harrisburg police say a 17-year-old was shot near 14th and Market Streets while sitting in a car. He is also expected to recover.

It’s not clear if the shootings are related, so police are requesting community help.

“We have received cooperation from the community and without their help, it usually makes our job almost impossible,” Kyle Gautsch, Harrisburg Bureau of Police, said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police.