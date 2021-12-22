Harrisburg Police search for man charged with Criminal Homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An arrest warrant has been issued in relation to a shooting that took place in June of this year on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street. The Harrisburg Police have charged and are searching for Deron D. Scott with Criminal Homicide and six other charges.

During the June incident, Erin Walsh and her six-year-old son were shot while they stood on their porch. Both were rushed to a local hospital, where Walsh died a few days later.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit tips at the CRIMEWATCH website by clicking here. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a Crime Stopper reward may be eligible for those with information.