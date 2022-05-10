HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are searching for a man after an infant suffered serious physical injuries.

Rolando Cruz-Castro is wanted for aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say the child suffered injuries while under Cruz-Castro’s care.

Police did not disclose the nature of the injuries or the child’s relation to Cruz-Castro. According to court documents, the alleged offenses occurred on Oct. 1, 2021.

Anyone with information on Cruz-Castro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeWatch.