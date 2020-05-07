Harrisburg police searching for man involved in 2019 homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Detectives are currently looking for Antoine Miller, who has been charged with the homicide of Michael Evans-Turner.

Harrisburg police say Evans-Turner was killed Feb. 25, 2019 on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

A reward up to $2,000 is eligible for credible information leading to an arrest.

