Harrisburg police searching for man who flipped shopping cart with child in it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a who was seen flipping a shopping cart at Harrisburg business while the child was seated in it.
Police say the incident occurred Monday around 3 p.m. and that the child was taken from the store by an adult woman before the man left.
Harrisburg Police ask anyone with information to call 717-558-6900.
