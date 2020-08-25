Harrisburg police searching for man who flipped shopping cart with child in it

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Harrisburg Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a who was seen flipping a shopping cart at Harrisburg business while the child was seated in it.

Police say the incident occurred Monday around 3 p.m. and that the child was taken from the store by an adult woman before the man left.

Harrisburg Police ask anyone with information to call 717-558-6900.

