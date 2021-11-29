Harrisburg police searching for missing man in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are searching for 30-year-old Andrew Boettinger, who was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to a CRIMEWATCH report from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Boettinger may be traveling in a white or silver Volkswagen Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate number LFM-1937, and he is believed to be somewhere in the Midstate.

Anyone who meets Boettinger or has information about his location is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.