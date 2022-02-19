Harrisburg Police searching for missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for an individual they say suffers from certain medical conditions.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, on Saturday, Feb 19, police responded to the 1200 block of North 15th Street in the city. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the family of Calvin Cobb. Cobb is 54 years old and suffers from dementia.

The family said Cobb walked out of the house and could no longer be located. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and was wearing a black hat.

Anyone with information on Cobb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.