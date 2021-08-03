Harrisburg Police searching for missing woman; last seen traveling towards York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department is in search of Kahlajah Brooks, of Harrisburg, who was to be traveling to York on July 31.

Brooks was to meet an unknown individual, but it is unknown if she made contact with the individual, and she has not made contact with her family.

Brooks’ whereabouts remain currently unknown. She was to be traveling in her 2009 green Dodge Journey with a PA license plate of LMV-7360.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.