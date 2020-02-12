Harrisburg police seek 2nd suspect in shootings last month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are requesting the public’s help to find a man they’ve identified as a suspect in multiple shootings last month.

Michael T. Daniel, 24, is charged with attempted homicide but remains at large. Police said Daniel has an active warrant for his role in shootings that occurred on Jan. 30.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Authorities last week announced they were looking for 19-year-old Orlando Rodriguez. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with a series of shootings that day.

Shooting incidents on Kittatinny Street, at 13th and Shrub streets, and on North Penn Street injured three peoples. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

Police are also looking for 22-year-old Marcus Stultz. He is charged with attempted homicide for a separate shooting incident Jan 22. in the 200 block of South 17th Street.