Harrisburg Police seek information on accident involving motor vehicle and pedestrian

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police continue to investigate a report of a motor vehicle that struck a pedestrian on the 1200 block of Market Street on Saturday, Aug. 28.

According to the police report, the initial investigation revealed that both the motor vehicle and the pedestrian traveled in the eastbound lane of Market Street when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they died of their injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information on it, is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 7171-558-6900.