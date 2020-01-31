Harrisburg police seek tips after week of homicides, shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say they’re still searching for suspects in three homicides since Saturday and three shootings that happened Thursday.

Alrahman Williams, 34, of York, was shot and killed early Saturday in the 600 block of Benton Street.

Later that day, 28-year-old Tanya Dorsey was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Oyler Road. Authorities said she died from head and neck trauma.

Wednesday evening, 22-year-old Jason Hill Jr. was fatally shot in the 500 block of Curtin Street.

Three people were injured in the separate shootings on Thursday. All of the victims are expected to survive.

“We do believe that they are all isolated. We don’t have reason to believe that they are connected, with the exception of yesterday’s, and again, it’s a little premature to say yesterday’s are connected or they’re not, so that’s something that’ll unfold as the investigations continue,” police Sgt. Kyle Gautsch said.

Investigators said anyone with information on any of the cases should call the police department at 717-558-6900 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.