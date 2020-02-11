Harrisburg police seek tips on attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to track down a suspect in an attempted child luring incident in Uptown Harrisburg last month.

Investigators on Tuesday released a photograph of the black Chevrolet Cruze the man was driving Jan. 31 when he attempted to lure the child in the 500 block of Schuylkill Street.

The 30- to 40-year-old man was described as Hispanic or Middle Eastern with a heavy build, light brown skin complexion, and graying hair that was combed over. He had a mark on his forehead and spoke with a heavy accent, police said.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a city detective.