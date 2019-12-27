Harrisburg police seek tips on missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a Harrisburg man reported missing on Thursday.

Roland Myers was last seen at his home in the 2000 block of North Third Street.

He is 58 years old, stands about 5’5″ tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.

A clothing description was not provided, but Myers is known to carry a large green military-style duffle bag with him.

He suffers from medical conditions that require medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.