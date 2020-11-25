Harrisburg Police seeking assistance to solve homicide from 2014

The Harrisburg Police are seeking assistance in solving the murder of Xavier Williams, which occurred on November 30 2014, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
Williams was suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of Kittatinny St at about 4:30pm on November 30.
He was rushed to a local hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website here.
