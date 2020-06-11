Harrisburg Police seeking identity of four protesters for vandalizing, throwing bricks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is attempting to identify four people for vandalizing, keying a police car, spraying civilians and police with an aerosol, and throwing bricks at police officers.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is attempting to identify Individual #1 for vandalizing a police vehicle by smashing the front windshield with a flagpole on May 30, 2020.

Police are attempting to identify Individual #2 for keying the back of a police vehicle on May 30.

Individual #3 for spraying civilians and police with an aerosol substance on May 30.

Finally, Individual #4 for throwing bricks at police officers and police vehicles on May 30.

If you can identify any of the individuals, or have any relevant information, please contact Det. Carriere at 717-255-3151 or at bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.