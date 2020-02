HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are still looking for any information regarding the homicide of Jason Hill, fatally shot Wednesday on the 500 block of Curtin Street.

If you have any information relevant to this incident, please contact Detective Silvio at (717) 255-6516, csilvio@harrisburgpa.gov, or the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.